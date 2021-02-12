Vakatawa awarded Oscar Europe Midi Olympique player of the year award

Fiji born Virimi Vakatawa has won the 2020 Oscar Europe Midi Olympique player of the year award.

The Racing 92’s star centre had been showcasing a sparkling performance in the Heineken Champions Cup last season.

RugbyRama is reporting on its website that Vakatawa beat the most defenders in the Six Nations tournament last year.

Article continues after advertisement

The 28-year-old is rated as one of the best centres in the world.