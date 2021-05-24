USA to host All Blacks in October

The All Blacks will play the United States in Washington in October on their way to their end of year tour in Europe.

TVNZ reports the Test match is designed to grow interest in the sport amongst Americans in hopes of staging a future Rugby World Cup.

USA will host the three-time world champions on October 23 at the home of the National Football League’s Washington Football Team.

It will be the first time the All Blacks have played in the United States since 2016.

The October test match is being billed as the 1874 Cup, which is a reference to the first account of organized rugby being played in the United States.

It is planned as a regular event designed to grow awareness in the sport amongst Americans as the country bids to host the Rugby World Cup in either 2027 or 2031 for the men and 2029 for the women.