USA Rugby files for bankruptcy

The board of USA Rugby has filed for bankruptcy as a result of “insurmountable financial constraints” in the wake of the coronavirus crisis.

The governing body suspended sanctioned competition and rugby activities indefinitely on 20th March due to the global pandemic.

USA Rugby will undergo a restructuring process with input from World Rugby, while the country’s men’s and women’s senior national teams will continue to compete as normal when rugby returns.

The governing body described the decision as the best way to “deliver a foundation for future stability”.

USA Rugby’s chair, Barbara O’Brien says in a statement that it is the most challenging period the organization has faced and all resolves were never taken lightly in coming to this determination.

Rugby is one of the fastest growing sports in the US, and both the women’s and men’s teams had qualified for the summer’s Olympics in Tokyo.