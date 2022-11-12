USA players arrive in Doha

[Source: FIFA]

USA Football is among the first to land in Doha ahead of the first ever FIFA World Cup to be held in the Middle East.

Head coach Gregg Berhalter says his team is excited and eager to begin their World Cup quest.

He says they have a talented group with strong team spirit and they are ready to compete.

The team can expect rousing support as residents from the USA have purchased the most tickets for the tournament.

USA is pooled with England, Wales and Iran.

They face Wales in their first group match on the 22nd of this month and you can catch all the action live on FBC Sports.