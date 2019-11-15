Uruguay welcomed to first World Rugby Council meeting

World Rugby Chair Sir Bill Beaumont officially welcomed the Unión de Rugby del Uruguay to their first World Rugby Council meeting today.

This marks a historic moment for the sport, as Uruguay participates in its meeting via teleconference.

Uruguay’s was appointed to the Council in October 2019 after successfully achieving the required good governance criteria in line with World Rugby’s governance reform launched in November 2015.

They follow in the footsteps of Fiji, Samoa, Georgia, Romania and USA in taking a place on the international federation’s supreme decision-making body under the new governance structures.

Beaumont said: “I am delighted to officially welcome Fernando to his first Council meeting. Uruguay is a leading light of South American rugby and a growing presence on the world stage.

We look forward to your contributions in this forum to the continued growth of the sport.”

Fernando de Posadas said: “This is an important day for the Unión de Rugby del Uruguay. We are encouraging and pushing ourselves to be the best we can be on and off the field, and a seat at Council ensures that our voice will be heard in the decision-making process, which is great for Uruguay and South American rugby.

“We look forward to continue working for the game in our country, region and around the globe.”