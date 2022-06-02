Uru, Vunivalu and Daugunu all in for Reds

Filipo Daugunu, Suliasi Vunivalu and Serupepeli Uru

Former Fiji Schoolboys rep Serupepeli Uru is one of the four changes in the Queensland Reds starting 15 to take on the Crusaders in their Super Rugby Pacific quarter-final clash tomorrow.

Uru is shifting to the back-row to take on the Crusaders for the second-straight week.

Filipo Daugunu and Suliasi Vunivalu are also on the run-on side as wingers.

Co-captain Liam Wright will return to the starting side after making a successful comeback from an ankle injury last week, Wright will co-captain the side from the openside flanker, while destructive centre Hunter Paisami has overcome a shoulder injury and will feature off the bench.

Fraser McReight and Paisami will bring star power from the bench as Queensland look to snap their nine-game, 23-year hoodoo in Christchurch.

Crusaders host the Reds at 7:05pm tomorrow.

There’ll be three games on Saturday with the Chiefs taking on the Waratahs at 4:35pm before the Blues face the Highlanders at 7:05pm then the Brumbies meet the Hurricanes at 9:45pm.

Reds Lineup

Harry Hoopert – Brothers

Matt Faessler – Brothers

Feao Fotuaika – Sunnybank

Ryan Smith – Brothers

Angus Blyth – Bond University

Seru Uru – Wests

Liam Wright (cc) – Easts

Harry Wilson – Brothers

Tate McDermott (cc) – University of Queensland

Lawson Creighton – Brothers

Filipo Daugunu – Wests

Hamish Stewart – Brothers

Jordan Petaia – Wests

Suliasi Vunivalu – Wests

Jock Campbell – University of Queensland

Richie Asiata – Easts

Dane Zander – Norths

Sef Fa’agase – University of Queensland

Connor Vest – University of Queensland

Angus Scott-Young – University of Queensland

Fraser McReight – Brothers

Kalani Thomas – University of Queensland

Hunter Paisami – Wests