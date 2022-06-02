Uru, Vunivalu and Daugunu all in for Reds

Filipo Daugunu, Suliasi Vunivalu and Serupepeli Uru
Former Fiji Schoolboys rep Serupepeli Uru is one of the four changes in the Queensland Reds starting 15 to take on the Crusaders in their Super Rugby Pacific quarter-final clash tomorrow.
Uru is shifting to the back-row to take on the Crusaders for the second-straight week.
Filipo Daugunu and Suliasi Vunivalu are also on the run-on side as wingers.
Co-captain Liam Wright will return to the starting side after making a successful comeback from an ankle injury last week, Wright will co-captain the side from the openside flanker, while destructive centre Hunter Paisami has overcome a shoulder injury and will feature off the bench.
Fraser McReight and Paisami will bring star power from the bench as Queensland look to snap their nine-game, 23-year hoodoo in Christchurch.
Crusaders host the Reds at 7:05pm tomorrow.
There’ll be three games on Saturday with the Chiefs taking on the Waratahs at 4:35pm before the Blues face the Highlanders at 7:05pm then the Brumbies meet the Hurricanes at 9:45pm.
Reds Lineup
Harry Hoopert – Brothers
Matt Faessler – Brothers
Feao Fotuaika – Sunnybank
Ryan Smith – Brothers
Angus Blyth – Bond University
Seru Uru – Wests
Liam Wright (cc) – Easts
Harry Wilson – Brothers
Tate McDermott (cc) – University of Queensland
Lawson Creighton – Brothers
Filipo Daugunu – Wests
Hamish Stewart – Brothers
Jordan Petaia – Wests
Suliasi Vunivalu – Wests
Jock Campbell – University of Queensland
Richie Asiata – Easts
Dane Zander – Norths
Sef Fa’agase – University of Queensland
Connor Vest – University of Queensland
Angus Scott-Young – University of Queensland
Fraser McReight – Brothers
Kalani Thomas – University of Queensland
Hunter Paisami – Wests