Uru to come off the bench for Australia A

Seru Uru. [File Photo]
Seru Uru has been named in Australia A’s line-up in their second Test against Japan on Saturday.
The Queensland Reds player will come off the bench and cover in the forwards.
Suliasi Vunivalu has retained his place at the wing.
Ryan Lonergan will captain the side again in the number nine jersey.
Australia won the first Test 34-22.
Saturday’s match will take place at Best Denki Stadium in Fukuoka, Japan.
The match will kick-off at 3pm.
Team List:
Matt Gibbon
Billy Pollard
Pone Fa’amausili
Nick Frost
Cadeyrn Neville
Ned Hanigan
Brad Wilkin
Langi Gleeson
Ryan Lonergan (c)
Tane Edmed
Dylan Pietsch
Bayley Kuenzle
Hudson Creighton
Suliasi Vunivalu
Jock Campbell
Richie Asiata
Harry Hoopert
Tom Robertson
Seru Uru
Rory Scott
Teddy Wilson
Hamish Stewart
Tom Banks