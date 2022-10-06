Uru to come off the bench for Australia A

Seru Uru. [File Photo]

Seru Uru has been named in Australia A’s line-up in their second Test against Japan on Saturday.

The Queensland Reds player will come off the bench and cover in the forwards.

Suliasi Vunivalu has retained his place at the wing.

Ryan Lonergan will captain the side again in the number nine jersey.

Australia won the first Test 34-22.

Saturday’s match will take place at Best Denki Stadium in Fukuoka, Japan.

The match will kick-off at 3pm.

Team List:

Matt Gibbon

Billy Pollard

Pone Fa’amausili

Nick Frost

Cadeyrn Neville

Ned Hanigan

Brad Wilkin

Langi Gleeson

Ryan Lonergan (c)

Tane Edmed

Dylan Pietsch

Bayley Kuenzle

Hudson Creighton

Suliasi Vunivalu

Jock Campbell

Richie Asiata

Harry Hoopert

Tom Robertson

Seru Uru

Rory Scott

Teddy Wilson

Hamish Stewart

Tom Banks