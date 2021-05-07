Uru starts, Vunivalu returns

The Reds have named their side to take on the Highlanders in the opening round of Super Rugby Trans-Tasman and four players with links to Fiji are in the match-day squad.

Serupepeli Uru and Filipo Daugunu who came off the bench in the Reds Super Rugby AU final win against the Brumbies last week have made the starting lineup.

Reds head coach Brad Thorn has named Suliasi Vunivalu and Moses Sorovi on the bench while Ilaisa Droasese misses out on selection.

Vunivalu didn’t make last weekend’s squad due to a hamstring injury but he has recovered and fit to come off the bench.

Meanwhile, the Highlanders have named their team with Jona Nareki on the wing.

The Highlanders host the Reds on Friday at 7:05pm.

Reds Lineup

1. Dane Zander

2. Brandon Paenga-Amosa

3. Feao Fotuaika

4. Ryan Smith

5. Angus Blyth

6. Angus Scott-Young

7. Liam Wright

8. Seru Uru

9. Kalani Thomas

10. James O’Connor

11. Jock Campbell

12. Hamish Stewart

13. Josh Flook

14. Filipo Daugunu

15. Bryce Hegarty

16. Josh Nasser

17. Harry Hoopert

18. Taniela Tupou

19. Lukhan Salakaia-Loto

20. Fraser McReight

21. Moses Sorovi

22. Isaac Henry

23. Suliasi Vunivalu