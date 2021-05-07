Home

Rugby

Uru starts, Vunivalu returns

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
May 12, 2021 1:16 pm
[Serupepeli Uru-Source:Super Rugby]

The Reds have named their side to take on the Highlanders in the opening round of Super Rugby Trans-Tasman and four players with links to Fiji are in the match-day squad.

Serupepeli Uru and Filipo Daugunu who came off the bench in the Reds Super Rugby AU final win against the Brumbies last week have made the starting lineup.

Reds head coach Brad Thorn has named Suliasi Vunivalu and Moses Sorovi on the bench while Ilaisa Droasese misses out on selection.

Article continues after advertisement

Vunivalu didn’t make last weekend’s squad due to a hamstring injury but he has recovered and fit to come off the bench.

Meanwhile, the Highlanders have named their team with Jona Nareki on the wing.

The Highlanders host the Reds on Friday at 7:05pm.

Reds Lineup

1. Dane Zander
2. Brandon Paenga-Amosa
3. Feao Fotuaika
4. Ryan Smith
5. Angus Blyth
6. Angus Scott-Young
7. Liam Wright
8. Seru Uru
9. Kalani Thomas
10. James O’Connor
11. Jock Campbell
12. Hamish Stewart
13. Josh Flook
14. Filipo Daugunu
15. Bryce Hegarty

16. Josh Nasser
17. Harry Hoopert
18. Taniela Tupou
19. Lukhan Salakaia-Loto
20. Fraser McReight
21. Moses Sorovi
22. Isaac Henry
23. Suliasi Vunivalu

