Uru starts, Vunivalu on the bench, Droasese out

Former Ratu Kadavulevu School student Serupepeli Uru will start again for the Queensland Reds tonight when they take on Melbourne Rebels in Super Rugby AU.

Uru who was part of the RKS U-18 side that won the Deans title in 2015 after beating Marist Brothers High School in the final was instrumental in the Reds win over the Waratahs last week in round one.

The 24-year-old was one of the standout performers for the Reds in the first round with some strong carries, stole a few Waratahs lineout throws and his overall game was solid.

Article continues after advertisement

While Uru is in the starting side with Filipo Daugunu, former Bati flyer Suliasi Vunivalu will make his debut if he comes off the bench.

Vunivalu failed to make the team last weekend as he was stood down and fined $10,000 by the Reds after being charged with common assault for allegedly striking a security guard on January 30.

The former rugby league star is on the bench with Moses Sorovi.

Former Cuvu College fullback Ilaisa Droasese who scored on his debut for the Reds last week is not part of the match-day squad.

Meanwhile, the Rebels have Marika Koroibete on the wing while Flying Fijians halfback Frank Lomani is on the bench.

The Reds host the Rebels at 8:45 tonight.

REDS: (1-15): Dane Zander, Alex Mafi, Taniela Tupou, Angus Blyth, Seru Uru, Angus Scott-Young, Fraser McReight, Harry Wilson, Tate McDermott, James O’Connor (c), Filipo Daugunu, Hamish Stewart, Hunter Paisami, Jordan Petaia, Jock Campbell

Reserves: Josh Nasser, Harry Hoopert, Feao Fotuaika, Ryan Smith, Sam Wallis, Moses Sorovi, Bryce Hegarty, Suliasi Vunivalu

Rebels (1-15): Cabous Eloff, Jordan Uelese, Pone Faamausili, Steve Cummins, Trevor Hosea, Brad Wilkin, Richard Hardwick, Michael Wells, Joe Powell, Matt To’omua (c), Marika Koroibete, Reece Hodge, Stacey Ili, Lachlan Anderson, Tom Pincus

Reserves: Ed Craig, Isaac Aedo Kailea, Rhys van Nek, Rob Leota, Josh Kemeny, James Tuttle, Glen Vaihu, Frank Lomani