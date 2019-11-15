Uru and Narawa set for Super Rugby debut

Former Ratu Kadavulevu School 2015 Deans winning lock forward Serupepeli Uru is set to make his Super Rugby debut for the Reds this weekend.

This 23-year old has been named on the bench for the Reds opening round squad against the Brumbies on Friday.

Uru was a standout player in the National Rugby Championship last season for Brisbane City.

Article continues after advertisement

The former Fiji Schoolboys rep who is the son of former Fiji 7s rep Tuidriva Bainivalu will come off the bench with Moses Sorovi.

Henry Speight will make his Reds debut after being named on the wing and it will be the first time he is going to play against his former team the Brumbies.

Meanwhile, another former Fiji Secondary School rugby star Emoni Narawa will come off the bench for the Blues against the Chiefs.

Former Fiji under 20 prop Alex Hodgman and number eight Hoskins Sotutu are in the starting fifteen.

Looking at the first round fixtures, the Brumbies host the Reds at 9:15pm on Friday.

Queensland Reds v Brumbies – GIO Stadium, Canberra

1. JP Smith – GPS

2. Brandon Paenga-Amosa – Sunnybank

3. Taniela Tupou – Brothers

4. Angus Blyth – Bond University

5. Lukhan Salakaia-Loto – Souths

6. Angus Scott-Young – University of Queensland

7. Liam Wright © – Easts

8. Harry Wilson* – Brothers

9. Tate McDermott – University of Queensland

10. Isaac Lucas – Sunnybank

11. Henry Speight* – Bond University

12. James O’Connor – Brothers

13. Jordan Petaia – Wests

14. Jock Campbell – University of Queensland

15. Bryce Hegarty – GPS

16. Alex Mafi – Bond University

17. Dane Zander** – Norths

18. Feao Fotuaika – GPS

19. Izack Rodda – Easts

20. Seru Uru** – Easts

21. Moses Sorovi – Wests

22. Hamish Stewart – Brothers

23. Hunter Paisami** – Wests

*denotes Queensland debut

**denotes potential Queensland debut

Other games on Friday sees the Blues playing the Chiefs at 6:05pm.

On Saturday the Sharks meet the Bulls at 5:10am, the Sunwolves host the Rebels at 3:45pm, Crusaders face the Waratahs at 6:05pm.

The Stormers takes on the Hurricanes at 1:05am and Jaguares host Lions at 9:40am on Sunday.