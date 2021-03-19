Uru makes Wallabies squad

Former Ratu Kadavulevu School student Serupepeli Uru has been named in the Wallabies 40-man squad ahead of next month’s three-day camp on the Gold Coast.

The 2015 Deans winner forced his way into the squad after a series of standout displays in Super Rugby AU for the Queensland Reds.

Uru who is the son of former Fiji 7s rep Tuidriva Bainivalu is one of six players with links to Fiji included in Wallabies Coach Dave Rennie’s squad.

Also making the cut is NRL premiership winner Suliasi Vunivalu,Marika Koroibete, Rob Valetini, Filipo Daugunu and Isi Naisarani.

There are 12 Queensland Reds, seven Melbourne Rebels, four NSW Waratahs and three members of the Western Force in the squad.

Western Force recruit Sitaleki Timani is set to return to the national fold after an eight-year absence.

The 34-year-old makes the Wallabies squad for the first time since the 2013 Spring Tour.