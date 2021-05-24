Uru halts Drua comeback

A courageous spirited and determined Swire Shipping Fijian Drua side has gone down fighting to the Queensland Reds 33-28.

The minnows of Super Rugby surprised the former champions in the second half.

Former Fiji Under-20 rep Serupepeli Uru was the hero for Reds with the winning try three minutes from full time.

The Drua started well with inside centre Kalaveti Ravouvou breaking the defensive line in the third minute but didn’t have the speed to get over the try line as he was caught five meters short.

A minute later Jordan Petaia got the first points via a stunning solo try as he exposed some weak Drua defenders.

🤯 Jordy is loving being back in the 15 jersey! #REDvDRU #SuperRugbyPacific pic.twitter.com/CAIFl8qvdX — Super Rugby Pacific (@SuperRugby) March 12, 2022

The Drua had their first points through the boot of flyhalf Teti Tela in the 8th minute via a penalty.

Wallabies number eight Harry Wilson increased the Reds lead in the 22nd minute, barging his way through the Drua defence for a try which was converted by James O’Connor.

Tela increased the Drua’s points with a second penalty three minutes later as they trail 6-12.

However, O’Connor extended the hosts’ lead with another penalty as the Reds led 15-6 at halftime.

O’Connor made sure they put more points on the board with another penalty.

Tela added his third penalty of the night followed by another three pointer from O’Connor.

However, the Drua scored three successive tries through Onisi Ratave, Joseva Tamani and Vinaya Habosi.

With less than 10 minutes remaining both teams were locked 28-all before Serupepeli Uru scored the winner in the 77th minute.

The Drua had the last chance to try and win the game but Uru spoiled the lineout and Reds kicked the ball out to deny the fired up Fijian side.

Captain Fraser McReight says the Drua gave them a good run for their money.

“They can make something out of nothing that’s for sure and they’re a side out when they get confident its really hard to beat the team so I thought we did really well there in the end we sort of collect ourselves and able to steal that lineout in the end”.

😱 The best final 10 minutes of rugby you’ll ever see!#REDvDRU #SuperRugbyPacific pic.twitter.com/UQlsS9Hmrm — Super Rugby Pacific (@SuperRugby) March 12, 2022

The Drua will play Western Force next.