Uru glad to be back home

Stepping on home soil after three years is a feeling like no other for Queensland Reds and Australia A flanker Serupepeli Uru.

The former Ratu Kadavulevu School student is glad to be back in the country and is even more excited about playing on home turf.

Like everyone else, the pandemic had restricted the Namoli, Lautoka lad from seeing his family.

Article continues after advertisement

Uru says he plans to spend time with his family after the tournament to celebrate one of his many successes.

“It was one of my dream, going to Australia. I’ve achieved one step, one mile and there’s still many more come I just have to keep on working hard.”

The 25-year-old adds it was a ride down memory lane after meeting some of his Fiji U20 mates in 2016 last night during the launch of the PNC.

“It’s good to see them again, some are playing abroad, Europe so it’s always good to come to this kind of tournament, it brings back memories and just having a good laugh which is good.”

You can watch Uru and the Australian side take on Samoa on Saturday at the ANZ Stadium in Suva at 1pm live on FBC Sports on the Walesi platform.

Followed by Fiji and Tonga at 3:30pm.