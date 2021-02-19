Home

Uru, Daugunu and Valetini in Super Rugby AU team of the week

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
February 22, 2021 6:50 am

Three Fijians made the Super Rugby Australia team of the week after the completion of the first round of matches.

Reds duo Serupepeli Uru, Filipo Daugunu and Brumbies forward Rob Valetini made the list.

Former Ratu Kadavulevu School 2015 Dean’s winning lock, Uru was in sublime form at second row with ten carries, two clean breaks and offload magic in the smashing win over the Waratahs.

Daugunu was no surprise making the team after two tries, 100 metres made from 10 carries, three clean breaks and six defenders beaten.

Valetini performed to expectations with his tactical work in attack and defense in their winning performance against the Western Force.

[Source: Rugby.com.au]

