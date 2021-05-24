Uru and Droasese re-sign with Reds

Former Fiji Schoolboys reps, Serupepeli Uru and Ilaisa Droasese will remain with the Queensland Reds for the next two seasons.

The Reds have confirmed today the re-signing of the pair until 2023.

Uru made his Reds debut last year and enjoyed a standout 2021 Super Rugby AU season that saw him named in a Wallabies’ Players of National Interest camp earlier this year.

The 2015 Ratu Kadavulevu School Deans winning lock forward really stamped his mark in Super Rugby AU this season.

Droasese ran out for the first time in Queensland colors in the opening match this year against the Waratahs and quickly set Super Rugby alight after scoring his maiden try moments after coming on off the benchz.

Uru says he’s excited to stay in Queensland for another two seasons and he has a lot of good mates there.

Droasese is very grateful for the opportunity to re-sign with the Reds and says he’ll continue to develop his skills under the coaching staff.

Reds General Manager Professional Rugby, Sam Cordingley says Uru and Droasese are great stories and they have to give a lot of credit to the Queensland Premier Rugby clubs for their recruitment and development.

Cordingley adds the duo both qualify for Australian representation now, so the Reds are really proud of their contribution to Queensland Rugby.