Uphill battle for Nadroga Women's team

The Nadroga Women’s Rugby team has big shoes to fill as it prepares to take on Skipper Cup Champions, Tailevu on Saturday.

Nadroga lost its first game against Suva but managed to secure a victory in the second round against Namosi last week.

Out for another win, Head Coach Paula Karatu says they are focusing on playing a clean game to avoid any penalties.

“Those are a few big areas that we have been working on in the past few weeks especially on tackles. They have brought in new rules for women, up to the chest you are given a yellow card.”



In the Men’s division, Nadi will host Suva at Prince Charles Park on Saturday at 3pm.

You can watch the Nadi/Suva match LIVE on FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform and the radio commentary will air on Bula FM and Radio Fiji One.

Meanwhile, Tailevu will host Nadroga at Ratu Cakobau Park while Namosi faces Naitasiri in the Skipper/Farebrother Challenge at Thompson Park in Navua on Saturday.

In other matches, Lautoka meets Yasawa tomorrow at Prince Charles Park at 5pm.