Rugby

Updated Super Rugby Trans-Tasman draws released

TVNZ
April 23, 2021 12:25 pm

The Super Rugby Trans-Tasman draws have been finalized.

New Zealand Rugby and Rugby Australia have confirmed the final schedule for Super Rugby Trans-Tasman.

The draw sees additional home matches for the Blues, Hurricanes, and Highlanders and trips to Wollongong and Townsville respectively for the Crusaders and Chiefs.

One News report matches announced today are for round three of the competition which will kick off on May 14, and replace the proposed Super Round which would have seen a full round of matches played at a single venue.

Round three will have a strong regional flavor with the Hurricanes hosting the Western Force on May 28.

A blockbuster Saturday will see the Crusaders head to Wollongong to play the Waratahs, the Blues host the Brumbies at Eden Park, then the Chiefs play the Queensland Reds in the inaugural Super Rugby match at Queensland Country Bank Stadium in Townsville.

The Highlanders and Melbourne Rebels will finish the round with a Sunday afternoon kick-off on May 30 at a venue still to be finalized within the Highlanders region.

The remainder of the Trans-Tasman schedule remains unchanged from that announced last December.

 

