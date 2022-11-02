Underdog tag for Canada

Canada is heading into the World Cup semi-final with the underdog tag knowing England has been the unstoppable team.

Canada who is third-ranked is looking to create some surprises when they go head-to-head with world number one on Saturday.

Head Coach Kevin Rouet says seeing England’s domination so far, they have no pressure at all.

He says they are aware that they’re not the favourites of the tournament but they will give show that they can win.

“Yes, I think for the girls just to have a boost, and I’m there to tell them that it’s not over and we have for sure two games and I want to win a World Cup. That was the first objective when they decided to sacrifice their lives. I just want to make that clear. This is not over.”

Canada will face England on Saturday at 3.30pm.

New Zealand will then face France in the second semi-final at 6.30pm.