Unchanged starting 15 for All Blacks

[Source: All Blacks]

All Blacks Head Coach Ian Foster has named an unchanged starting lineup for their second Rugby Championship Test against Argentina on Saturday.

However, Foster and his assistants Joe Schmidt and Jason Ryan have included first five-eighth Beauden Barrett and lock Brodie Retallick on the bench.

The pair add 201 Test caps of experience between them, while Barrett is the most capped All Black against Argentina with 16 appearances.

Additional changes have been made to the reserves where Dane Coles and Dalton Papali’i have been introduced.

The All Blacks host Argentina at 7:05pm on Saturday.