Unavailability of players a worry for Tailevu Rugby

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
August 18, 2020 12:50 pm
The unavailability of players is a major challenge faced by the Tailevu Rugby side in the Skipper Cup competition so far.

The side is preparing for Saturday’s clash against Yasawa and Manager Lepani Matea says team officials have to re-shuffle and make changes to the squad almost every week.

Matea says some players are failing to turn up for training sessions.

He says the players have other commitments and obligations and it has hindered them to attend daily trainings.

According to Matea, many players have also sustained injuries.

Tailevu will take on Yasawa on Saturday at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.

In other games on Saturday, Nadi will be hosting Nadroga at Prince Charles Park and Namosi will host Lautoka in the Skipper Cup/Farebrother challenge at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.

Kicking off round five on Friday, Naitasiri will take on Suva at 6pm also at the ANZ Stadium.

