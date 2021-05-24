Home

Rugby

Ulunisau is the best in Langford

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
May 3, 2022 5:40 am
Fijiana halfback Reapi Ulunisau. [File Photo]

Olympic bronze medalist and Fijiana halfback Reapi Ulunisau is the DHL Impact Player at the Langford 7s in Canada.

The Nadroga lass collected 80 points from 13 tackles, eight breaks, nine offloads and 25 carries.

She was a standout for the Fijiana who finished 7th in the tournament.

Fiji is sixth on the overall standings with 45 points despite missing two tournaments

Series champions Australia has 80 points followed by France with 60.

USA and Russia both have 58 and Ireland is fifth with 54 points.

The next leg will the Toulouse 7s in France from the 20th to the 22nd of this month.

