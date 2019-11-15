Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2

Rugby

Uluinasau hat-trick secures win for Nadroga women

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
September 19, 2020 1:02 pm

Nadroga captain Reapi Uluinasau was in superb form securing a hat-trick to help the Stallions defeat Namosi 25-12 in round nine of the Skipper Cup at Ratu Cakobau Park.

Winger Wainikiti Deku scored the first try of the match to put Nadroga on a 5-nil lead inside the first twenty minutes.

A powerful drive by the Namosi forward pack forced a penalty try to captain Cikavira Tobau after Nadroga’s Tokasa Lotawa was penalized for dangerous play.

Article continues after advertisement

Namosi led 7-5 before Tobau ran over for their second try on the strike of halftime to extend their lead to 12-5.

However, it was all Nadroga in the second half with Uluinasau’s crafty play controlling the game.

The captain scored her first try two minutes into the second half and dotted her second in the 57th minute.

With two minutes remaining on the clock, Uluinasau ran straight through the Namosi defense and dived over for her third try to secure the bonus point win.

In other women’s results, Naitasiri thrashed Nadi 30-0 while Suva defeated Yasawa 31-20.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.