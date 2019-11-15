Uluinasau hat-trick secures win for Nadroga women

Nadroga captain Reapi Uluinasau was in superb form securing a hat-trick to help the Stallions defeat Namosi 25-12 in round nine of the Skipper Cup at Ratu Cakobau Park.

Winger Wainikiti Deku scored the first try of the match to put Nadroga on a 5-nil lead inside the first twenty minutes.

A powerful drive by the Namosi forward pack forced a penalty try to captain Cikavira Tobau after Nadroga’s Tokasa Lotawa was penalized for dangerous play.

Namosi led 7-5 before Tobau ran over for their second try on the strike of halftime to extend their lead to 12-5.

However, it was all Nadroga in the second half with Uluinasau’s crafty play controlling the game.

The captain scored her first try two minutes into the second half and dotted her second in the 57th minute.

With two minutes remaining on the clock, Uluinasau ran straight through the Namosi defense and dived over for her third try to secure the bonus point win.

In other women’s results, Naitasiri thrashed Nadi 30-0 while Suva defeated Yasawa 31-20.