Uluinakau rugby receives timely donation

The Uluinakau Rugby club received a timely donation as they prepare for their 11th tournament set to be held in the next two weeks.

Bumble Bee who are the sponsors for the youth division handed $1000 and $300 worth of products to the club.

Tournament Director Malakai Yamaivava says the sponsorship is a timely one as they look to take the 11th Kombat Uluinakau 7s tournament to another level in promoting grassroots rugby.

The handover was done at the PAFCO Boardroom in Levuka yesterday by the Bumble Bee general manager Brett Carter.

Meanwhile, a total of 16 youth teams are confirmed for the tournament.

A total of 32 men’s, eight women’s and eight Indo-Fijian teams are expected to compete from the 11th to the 12th of December at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.