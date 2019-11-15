Home

Uluinakau hopes to go a step further in Marist 7s

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
September 15, 2020 11:30 am

The Kombat Uluinakau Babas team prefers the underdog tag at the 44th Fiji Bitter Marist 7s next week.

Uluinakau lost to Wardens Gold 5-10 in the semifinal last year and they hope to go one better this year.

Team manager Ilaisa Tikotani says the players have been preparing for the past few weeks.

“Preparation began last month and this year we are coming in as underdogs. We are not expecting much because of the COVID-19. And we are looking forward to participate in the Marist 7s.”

Uluinakau is in pool 12 with Nabouwalu Rugby, Nakete Lautoka Babas and Blue Diamond.

The Marist 7s will kick off next Thursday at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.

 

