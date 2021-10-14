Uluilakepa proud to represent Fijian heritage

Being included in the Fijian Drua squad has brought Kaliopasi Uluilakepa closer to his roots.

The 22-year-old who plays for Northland in the National Provincial Championships attended Marist Brothers High School before moving to New Zealand debuting in the U20 side.

This is something Uluikakepa could only dream of, but looking back he says the journey has been worthwhile.

“If I am in a team, if I play for Fiji and one day Fiji makes the semi-finals or the finals or even win the world cup that’s a dream of mine that I want to live so I think that’s the dream, rugby wise, that’s my dream is that one day if I ever get the chance to play in the world cup then we’ll be able to reach the finals and make a name and create history for our country”

He adds he is now ready for the task at hand.

“We have nothing to lose going into this competition but i reckon that we’ll give a good crack and we are out there to win not just to make up the numbers”

The former Fiji Schoolboys and New Zealand Under-20 prop was also part of the Hurricanes Super Rugby Aotearoa wider squad last year.

The 2022 Super Rugby season is expected to run from the 18th of February, with the final to be played on the 18th of June.