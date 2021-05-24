Home

Rugby

Uluilakepa excited to lock head against Alaalatoa

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
February 24, 2022 4:53 pm
Wallabies prop, Alan Alaalatoa [left] and Fijian Drua prop Kaliopasi Uluilakepa [Source: Riotact and Fijian Drua /Facebook]

Fijian Drua prop Kaliopasi Uluilakepa couldn’t be more excited to make his Super Rugby Pacific debut against the Brumbies.

Coach Mick Byrne named Uluilakepa in the starting 15, boosting the loose-head prop position, an area the Drua lacked in against the Waratahs last week.

The former Marist Brothers High School student will front-up against Wallabies prop, Alan Alaalatoa.

Article continues after advertisement

The 23-year-old says he can’t wait to lock heads against a fellow islander.

“Islander on islander. It’s going to sound good when the coconut cracks. It should be good, I’m feeling good.”

The former New Zealand Under-20 rep is sticking to the old saying of, ‘No Guts, No Glory’.

“Toughen up i guess, we all know what we signed up for when we joined the environment.”

Uluilakepa or Drua 17, says the first person he called to relay his selection was his little sister.

The Drua battles the Brumbies on Saturday at 3.35pm at the GIO Stadium in Canberra and the match will be aired live and free on FBC Sports on Walesi.

