Uluilakepa brings a different profile: Raiwalui

Former Marist Brothers High School student Kaliopasi Uluilakepa is one of the outstanding addition to the Fijian Drua.

The former Fiji Schoolboys and New Zealand Under-20 prop was also part of the Hurricanes Super Rugby Aotearoa wider squad last year.

Drua Interim Chief Executive Brian Thorburn says they’re proud to confirm that Kaliopasi has declared his eligibility for Fiji and the Flying Fijians.

He adds it is one of the key objectives of the Fijian Drua and a massive boost for our national side and they can’t wait to watch the 22-year old showcase his prowess in Super Rugby.

Fiji Rugby General Manager High Performance Simon Raiwalui also speaks highly of Uluilakepa.

Raiwalui says the youngster is an exciting signing for them.

“He obviously has a very interesting profile, really good size, he has good pedigree, he’s come through the Hurricanes obviously the Under 20s we are really excited to have him, he brings a very different profile for us in the front row, obviously his core skills are very good in terms of the set piece and also in terms of his ball carrying and defense, he’s a very exciting player”.

Other players on board the Drua today includes 2016 Olympic gold medalist Kitione Taliga, Suva center Apisalome Vota, former Fiji U-20 lock forward Isoa Nasilasila, Nadroga flanker Rusiate Nasove, and 2016 Fiji U-20 rep Ratu Leone Rotuisolia.



[Source: Fiji Rugby]

This means there are now 22 players officially contracted for the Drua with another 17 to be announced in the coming days.

The 2022 Super Rugby season is expected to run from the 18th of February, with the final to be played on the 18th of June.