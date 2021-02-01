U19 RKS Eels side steamrolls into the grand final

The RKS Eels U19 team bulldozed their way into the grand final of the Fiji Secondary Schools Rugby League Vodafone Trophy today hammering Ba Provincial Dragons 28-8.

Despite a slow start in the first half, RKS were more determined to win.

After leading 2-nil in the first half, the Eels were a different outfit after the breather.

Rampaging the Dragons line, RKS ran in 5 tries and a drop goal in a commanding win.

The Lautoka based Dragons team managed to score two tries however they were outplayed in the second half.

The RKS Eels will take on Nasinu Panthers in the final next weekend in Suva.

Meanwhile, in the first U19 semifinal, the Panthers beat the QVS Knights 22-15.