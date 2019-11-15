U19 Naitasiri game called off as refs stage protest

A protest by match officials at Nadvou Park today has resulted in the Naitasiri Under-19 team not playing against Yasawa in their Skipper Cup match.

The two sides were scheduled to play at 1pm however the match was called off.

FBC Sports understands that the protest against the Naitasiri side was because of last weekend’s incident where a referee was punched.

Referee Peni Talemaivalagi was punched by Naitasiri lock forward Keresi Maya.