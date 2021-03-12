U17 finalists locked in

Ratu Kadavulevu Eels and Marist Storms will battle in the Fiji Secondary School Rugby League South-Eastern Zone Under17 final.

RKS slammed the Lelean Bati 48-6 in their semi-final clash at the St Marceline Primary School ground today.

Marist Storms edged Nasinu Panthers 32-28 in the other semi-final.

Article continues after advertisement

In the U15 grade, Nasinu Panthers defeated RKS Eels 22-12 while Sukuna Broncos drew 6-all with Latianara Raiders.

In the U19 round-robin matches, RKS Eels thumped Lomaivuna Rabbitohs 40-6, QVS Knights defeated Grammar Titans 24-16, Lelean Bati smacked Sukuna Broncos 30-20 and Nasinu Panthers upset Namosi Warriors 23-10.