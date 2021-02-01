U-17 Ba Provincial comes from behind to beat Marist Storms

A second-half try by the Ba Provincial Dragons Under-17 side was enough to see out Marist Storms 12-10 in the semifinals of the Fiji Secondary Schools Rugby League Vodafone Trophy.

The Marist side started off strongly as they scored back to back tries to take an early 10-nil lead.

This did not deter the Tavakubu based team as they also hit back with two tries.

However, the side trailed 8-10 during the break as the conversions were unsuccessful.

In the second half, both sides tried to get on the board early but the heavy downpour made it difficult as the handling errors crept in.

It wasn’t until a few minutes remaining that the Dragons struck to take the lead.

Marist also had a few opportunities to regain the lead but Ba Provincial’s defence stood out in what was described as a thriller.

The Dragons will take on the winner of RKS Eels and Nasinu Panthers in the final.