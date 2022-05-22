Typical Farebrother match: Tuisese

The Inkk Mobile Farebrother challenge against Northland yesterday is no doubt one of the toughest for Naitasiri this season.

Both teams fought to the wire at Ratu Cakobau Park with scores locked at 3-all for more than 50 minutes of the match.

The Highlanders however emerged as victors at the end of the 80 with a 10-6 scoreline.

Naitasiri Head Coach Ilaitia Tuisese commended the effort of Northland.

“It’s a typical Farebrother match and this is how it is played. Honestly, credit to Northland, they came very prepared for us. There’s a lot of work-ons for us because we didn’t play as we planned.”

Tuisese adds one of their biggest worry right now is the recurring discipline issues.

The next challenger is Nadi in the next round and Tuisese has hinted it will be held at Nauluwai Ground in Naitasiri.