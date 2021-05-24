Home

Rugby

Two Super Rugby matches postponed

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
March 16, 2022 2:45 pm
Moana Pasifika will play the Chiefs on Saturday.

Two Super Rugby Pacific matches in New Zealand scheduled for this weekend have been postponed due to the number of positive COVID-19 cases recorded in the teams.

These matches include the Blues/Crusaders and Moana Pasifika/Highlanders.

Both the Blues and Highlanders had already cancelled training and media sessions earlier this week, while the Crusaders lost four players last Saturday on medical grounds.

Article continues after advertisement

These are understood to be positive COVID cases.

New Zealand Rugby’s head of tournaments and competitions Cameron Good outlines the decision is taken in order to protect the health and safety of the affected teams.

Moana Pasifika will instead play the Chiefs on Saturday.

This means the Hurricanes who is supposed to face the Chiefs on Sunday will be on bye and has an extra week to prepare for its next match.

Other games will go ahead as scheduled, on Friday the Brumbies face the Reds at 8.45pm.

Two matches will be held on Saturday with the Fijian Drua taking on the Western Force at 3.35pm and Waratahs meet Rebels at 8.45pm.

You can watch the Drua vs Force match live on FBC Sports.

