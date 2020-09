Two players to debut for Naitasiri

Two players will debut for Naitaisiri in their Skipper Cup clash against Lautoka on Saturday.

Locks Vilikesa Ravutu and half-back Ratu Joe Tagivetaua have been named in the Naitasiri match-day squad to face the Maroons.

Mesulame Lesavua and Ravuama Mocetadra who made their debut for Naitasiri last week against Yasawa have been retained.

Flying Fijians props Samu and Joeli Veitayaki will lead the forwards along with captain Sireli Kaloucava, Jone Tokamalua, Esikia Macu, Temo Raibevu, Anasa Qaranivalu and Tomasi Naiduki.

Kini Douglas, Jone Navuso, Baleca Raulo, Epeli Ratabacaca, Lesavua, Mocetadra and Etonia Rokotuisawa are in the Highlanders backline.

Lautoka will host Naitasiri at Churchill Park on Saturday at 3pm.

Other games on Saturday will see Suva hosting Nadroga at the ANZ Stadium at 3.30pm and Tailevu takes on Namosi at Ratu Cakobau Park at 3pm.

Yasawa will meet Nadi tomorrow at 3pm at Prince Charles Park.

The Suva/Nadroga match will be aired LIVE AND EXCLUSIVE ON FBC Sports on the Walesi platform and live commentary on Bula FM and Radio Fiji One.

Naitasiri team:

1 .Joeli Veitayaki

2. Jone Tokamalua

3. Samu Tawake

4. Esikia Macu

5. Temo Raibevu

6. Anasa Qaranivalu

7. Tomasi Naiduki

8. Sireli Kaloucava

9. Jone Navuso

10. Kini Douglas

11. Baleca Raulo

12. Epeli Ratabacaca

13. Mesulame Lesavua

14. Ravuama Mocetadra

15. Etonia Rokotuisawa

Reserves:

16.Lemeki Tuyawa

17.Joe Qaduadua

18. Emanuel Naciva

19. Vilikesa Ravutu

20. Sevanaia Vuli

21. RT Joe Tagivetaua Mokili

22.Jone Saukuru

23. Saula Naicori