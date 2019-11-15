Two players to debut for Naitasiri

Two players will make their debut for Naitasiri in the Skipper Cup clash against Namosi tomorrow.

Vatiliai Vosawale and Peni Tubuna are set to make their debut for the Highlanders off the bench.

The side has named a strong starting line-up with a strong forward Joe Qaduadua, Jone Vatukela, Samu Tawake, Isikia Macu, Temo Raibevu, Necani Nawaqadau, Tomasi Naiduki and Sireli Kaloucava.

The forwards include Jone Navuso, Vuate Karawalevu, Tomasi Vula, Epeli Ratabacaca, Kaliova Mocetadra, Seveci Nakailagi and Kini Douglas.

Naitasiri rugby team manager Maciu Koroiqaqa says they want to expose their young players against big teams like Namosi.

“Two debutants for Naitasiri tomorrow and this is their first game for Naitasiri tomorrow. Peni Tubuna and Vatiliai Vosawale. Both from Naitasiri. It doesn’t mean we have injuries but we want to rest some of our players who have been playing eight games before and we are bringing in our new players who will be on debut tomorrow.”

Naitasiri hosts Namosi at Ratu Cakobau Park tomorrow at 3pm

You can watch the Naitasiri/Namosi clash LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC TV tomorrow.

Also tomorrow at 3pm, Nadroga battles Tailevu at Lawaqa Park and Lautoka meets Yasawa at Churchill Park.

Meanwhile in today’s lone match, Suva hosts Nadi at Lawaqa Park at 5:30pm.

Line-up:

1. Joe Qaduadua

2. Jone Vatukela

3. Samu Tawake

4. Isikia Macu

5. Temo Raibevu

6. Necani Nawaqadau

7. Tomasi Naiduki

8. Sireli Kaloucava

9. Jone Navuso

10. Vuate Karawalevu

11. Tomasi Vula

12. Epeli Ratabacaca

13. Kaliova Mocetadra

14. Seveci Nakailagi

15. Kini Douglas

Reserves:

16. Seremaia Naureure

17. Emmanuel Naciva

18. Joeli Veitayaki

19. Vatiliai Matakaca

20. Jonacani Rogowale

21. Peni Tubuna

22. Maleli Naulivou

23. Vatiliai Vosawale