Two players from 2017 winning side named for Suva

Two players that were part of the 2017 Suva side that wrestled the Farebrother Sullivan trophy from Nadroga have been named in the side to face the Stallions tomorrow.

Suva captain John Stewart will start at inside centre while Ratu Meli Kurisaru will come off the bench.

Both players played pivotal roles in Suva’s 2017 win with Stewart scoring one before setting up the winning try for Eroni Sau in the 81st minute of the match for 24-23 win.

Suva has named a powerful forward pack with Livai Natave, Sireli Ledua and Vesi Rarawa upfront.

Former Fiji 7s rep James Brown and Sorovakatini Tuifagalele are the locks.

The flankers are former Fiji 7s rep Elia Canakaivata and former Nadroga player Vasikali Mudu with Filimoni Seru at number eight.

Former RKS Deans halfback Leone Nawai is at halfback and Jone Manu at flyhalf.

Stewart and Apisalome Vota are expected to create a few problems in the midfield with Levani Kurimudu and Misaele Petero on the wings and Flying Fijians fullback Enele Malele will be wearing the number 15 jersey.

Nadroga will host Suva on Saturday at 3:30pm and you can watch the match LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform.

You can catch the radio commentary on Bula FM.

The LIVE TV coverage will start at 1pm with the women’s game between Nadroga and Suva.

In other Skipper Cup matches tomorrow, Naitasiri host Lautoka at Ratu Cakobau Park, Yasawa play Nadi at Churchill Park in Lautoka and Namosi meet Tailevu at Thompson Park in Navua.