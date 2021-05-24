Two new sponsors for Fijian Drua

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua franchise has welcomed two new sponsors on board.

Coca Cola and Vinod Patel have been confirmed by Chief Executive Brian Thorburn in a press conference at Rugby House today.

Thorburn says they are thrilled to have more corporate bodies coming on board to show their support for the Drua family.

Coca Cola will be the beverage sponsor through its Powerade brand.



[Chief Executive Brian Thorburn]

Vinod Patel is coming in to sponsor the “Player of the Match” for all of Drua home games.

The ‘Player of the Match’ will get a $500 voucher from Vinod Patel.

Thorburn says there are more spots available for sponsorship and is calling on corporate bodies to get on board.