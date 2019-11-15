Two new Skipper Cup teams will be known this week

This week’s Vodafone Vanua Championship semifinals are the most important matches for the teams that have qualified.

Northland, Rewa, Nanukuloa and Ba have come this far in the competition and after the dust settles this weekend, the two new Skipper Cup teams for next season will be confirmed.

According to the Fiji Rugby Union, Rewa will play Nanukuloa while Northland takes on Ba.

Former Flying Fijian and Northland hooker Dan Ligairi says their aim is to get back in Fiji’s premier competition.

Ligairi says for that to happen, they need to communicate well on the field.

“In the semifinal I think we have to brush on our defense, our second line of defense and mostly our communication’.

Northland defeated Macuata 27-16, Rewa beat Ovalau 17-15, Nanukuloa had to work hard for their 12-8 win against Serua and Ba beat Tavua 26-14.

The Vanua Championship semifinals will be held this week and the FRU will confirm the venues.

Meanwhile, looking at this weekend’s Skipper Cup round 12 draws, Naitasiri hosts Suva at Ratu Cakobau Park, Nadroga will play Nadi at Lawaqa Park, Lautoka tackles Namosi at Churchill Park and Yasawa takes on Tailevu in Lautoka.