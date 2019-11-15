Two new players named in All Blacks squad

Two new players have been named in the All Blacks squad for the Investec Tri-Nations tournament in Australia.

Otago prop George Bower and Wellington loose forward and captain Du’Plessis Kirifi have joined the squad.

This after Prop Joe Moody is going through head injury assessment protocols and fellow prop Nepo Laulala on paternity leave, while loose forward Ardie Savea is also on paternity leave.

The squad also features the inclusion of lock Mitchell Dunshea and midfielders Ngani Laumape and Peter Umaga-Jensen who have already assembled with the All Blacks as cover.

The 36-member squad will travel to Australia on Sunday, with Savea and Laulala expected to join the squad in the following week or two.

Dunshea and loose forward Cullen Grace will be released to play Mitre 10 Cup rugby this weekend and will be available for Canterbury’s game against Bay of Plenty in Tauranga on Saturday.

Loose forward Akira Ioane available for Auckland’s match against North Harbour in Auckland on Saturday night.