Two more players sign for Moana Pasifika

Moana Pasifika has signed two more players for its 2022 Super Rugby Pacific campaign.

Crusaders prop Isi Tu’ungafasi will depart the Canterbury based side and reunite with former New Zealand Under 20s teammate, Tau Koloamatangi who is also the latest signing.

So far 22 players have been called-up, with Timoci Tavatavanawai the only Fijian named.

Article continues after advertisement

The Super Rugby is set to kick-off on February 2022.