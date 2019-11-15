Two match suspension for Lautoka centre Tuisabeto

Lautoka inside centre Vatili Tuisabeto has been suspended for two matches by the disciplinary committee.

Tuisabeto copped a red card for a dangerous tackle in Lautoka’s 9-15 loss to Namosi in their Skipper Cup and Farebrother challenge match last weekend.

The Fiji Rugby Union has confirmed that Tuisabeto served half of his suspension against Namosi because he was sent off in the 7th minute.

This means he will miss this weekend’s clash with Suva but will be available for next week’s match against Nadroga.

Lautoka will host Suva on Saturday at Churchill Park at 3pm.

Also on Saturday, Nadroga play Yasawa at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka and Tailevu takes on Naitasiri at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori at 3pm.

You can watch the Tailevu and Naitasiri match LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform.

Meanwhile, there will be one Skipper Cup match on Friday with Nadi hosting Namosi at Prince Charles Park at 3pm.