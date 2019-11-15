Two losses for Flying Fijians, Italy awarded win

The Flying Fijians have lost two games in the Autumn Nations Cup even without playing any match.

This is after Italy was awarded the win this morning according to Fiji Rugby Union chief executive John O’Connor who confirmed it in a press conference at Rugby House today.

France was announced the winners in the first match with a 28-0 score-line and the same goes for Italy after the cancellation of both games.

O’Connor says this in line with the tournament Terms of Participation.

This morning test results confirmed there are now 29 positive COVID-19 cases out of the 46 players and coaching staff in the Flying Fijians camp.

Another round of tests will be conducted on Friday.

O’Connor says their priority now together with the tournament organizers is the safety and well-being of the players and management.

And the team will remain in strict isolation and monitoring prior to further testing being conducted.

Fiji Rugby and the organizers are committed to taking all necessary action and steps to ensure that all players are tested negative prior to any further consideration.