Two from two for Blues

The Blues join the tally of New Zealand teams recording two wins from two in Super Rugby Trans-Tasman.

The side thumped Waratahs 48-21 in their clash at Eden Park in Auckland.

Otere Black put the Blues on the scoreboard first with a converted penalty.

Black then again went in for a brilliant try assist with a high cut-out pass to Bryce Heem who dived over for a five-pointer.

20 minutes later, the Blues were on the scoreboard again with a try to Tom Robinson.

The Blues enjoyed a 15-nil lead before the Tahs found their rhythm two minutes after.

Converted tries from Angus Bell and Jake Gordon put the visitors’ right back in the game for a 14-15 scoreline.

The Blues, shaken by the back-to-back tries, made use of its forward pack opting for a rolling maul, rewarding a try to Kurt Eklund.

The hosts led 22-14 at halftime.

Rieko Ioane had the first say in the second spell with a converted try to stretch the Blues’ lead.

The Tahs misery were worsened when Harry Johnson-Holmes was sent to the sin bin after they deliberately collapsed a maul.

The Blues were recorded with a penalty try for a 36-14 try-line.

The Australian side fought to get back in the contest and was awarded with a try to David Porecki.

The converted try gave them some hope as they trailed 21-36.

But, the hosts did not end there as Heem got his hat-trick to secure a 48-21 victory.