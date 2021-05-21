Rugby
Two from two for Blues
May 22, 2021 6:58 pm
Bryce Heem. [Source: Superrugby]
The Blues join the tally of New Zealand teams recording two wins from two in Super Rugby Trans-Tasman.
The side thumped Waratahs 48-21 in their clash at Eden Park in Auckland.
Otere Black put the Blues on the scoreboard first with a converted penalty.
Black then again went in for a brilliant try assist with a high cut-out pass to Bryce Heem who dived over for a five-pointer.
20 minutes later, the Blues were on the scoreboard again with a try to Tom Robinson.
The Blues enjoyed a 15-nil lead before the Tahs found their rhythm two minutes after.
Converted tries from Angus Bell and Jake Gordon put the visitors’ right back in the game for a 14-15 scoreline.
The Blues, shaken by the back-to-back tries, made use of its forward pack opting for a rolling maul, rewarding a try to Kurt Eklund.
The hosts led 22-14 at halftime.
Rieko Ioane had the first say in the second spell with a converted try to stretch the Blues’ lead.
The Tahs misery were worsened when Harry Johnson-Holmes was sent to the sin bin after they deliberately collapsed a maul.
The Blues were recorded with a penalty try for a 36-14 try-line.
The Australian side fought to get back in the contest and was awarded with a try to David Porecki.
The converted try gave them some hope as they trailed 21-36.
But, the hosts did not end there as Heem got his hat-trick to secure a 48-21 victory.