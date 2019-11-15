Two Flying Fijians to feature for the Northampton Saints

Two Flying Fijians have been named in the Northampton Saints side that takes on Benetton tomorrow in a Champions Cup match.

Sam Matavesi is expected to make set to make his first start of the season for the Northampton Saints while Apisalome Ratuniyarawa will also make his appearance for the side.

After opening 2020 with a last-gasp win over Wasps in the Premiership last weekend, the men in Black, Green and Gold return to Franklin’s Gardens needing maximum points to keep their hopes of European qualification alive.

With Benetton heading to Northampton tomorrow, Saints will be looking to extend their 100 percent record over the Italian side as they attempt their sixth consecutive win.

The match between the Northampton Saints and Benetton will take place at 1 am tomorrow.

