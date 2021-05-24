Two Fijiana in contention for the Sevens Player of the Year award

For the first time in Fiji Rugby history, two Fijiana 7s players have been nominated for World Rugby’s Women’s Sevens Player of the Year award.

Fijiana 7s Tokyo Olympics bronze-medalist, Alowesi Nakoci and Reapi Uluinasau have been nominated alongside New Zealand’s inspiring captain, Sarah Hirini and Anne-Cecile Ciofani of France.

Coach Saiasi Fuli says their nomination is a reflection of the hard work the team did in the past nine months.

Article continues after advertisement

He says Nakoci and Uluinasau are deserving nominees as they have worked tirelessly on and off the field to get where they are.

The men’s 7s players did not miss out on the list as Napolioni Bolaca and Jiuta Wainiqolo will contest for the Men’s Sevens Player of the Year award with Argentina’s Marcos Moneta and New Zealand’s Scott Curry.

Fuli is encouraging Fijians to vote for both the men and women categories.

Meanwhile, Fiji-born Wallabies centre Samu Kerevi is one of the four nominees for the Men’s 15s Player of the Year.