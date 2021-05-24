Home

Two confirmed games in Fiji for Drua in 2022

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
December 17, 2021 6:10 pm

There’s good news for fans as the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua will play two Super Rugby Pacific games in Fiji next year.

Drua Interim Chief Executive Brian Thorburn has confirmed to FBC Sports the side will bring two of their home games and are planning to have one at the ANZ Stadium in Suva and another at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

Thorburn says the two games will be against Australian teams as the New Zealand border will open in May.

“I can tell you tonight that we will definitely play two home games in Fiji next year as part of the Super Rugby competition, the Drua will be back in Fiji which is very exciting and the actual matches and the dates we’ll talk about next week”.


Drua Interim Chief Executive Brian Thorburn

The Drua is expected to play the two games in Fiji between March and April, however, they’ll confirm on Monday which Australian teams will be traveling over.

