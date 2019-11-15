Tuwai’s Barbarians to play Police Blue in Savusavu 7s semifinal

It will be another matchup between national sevens squad members in the semifinals of the 13th Fiji Bitter Savusavu 7s.

Jerry Tuwai’s FDS Barbarians will again meet Livai Ikanikoda and the Police Blue side in the first cup semifinal.

The two sides last met at the Marist 7s semifinals three weeks ago but Ikanikoda’s side was playing as Police White and they managed to beat Tuwai’s Barbarians 12-10.

Ikanikoda, Waisea Nacuqu, Terio Tamani, Keponi Paul and Kalione Nasoko are part of the Police side while the Barbarians have the likes of Jerry Tuwai, Jiuta Wainiqolo, Kaminieli Rasaku, Kitione Salawa and Pio Tuwai.

The second semifinal will feature Blue Diamond and Marist 7s champion Tabadamu.

Looking at the quarterfinal results, FDS Barbarians defeated Uluinakau 19-12, Police Blue proved too strong for Dominion Brothers 33-7, Blue Diamond beat Police White 24-17 and Tabadamu escaped with a 13-12 win over Raiwasa Taveuni.