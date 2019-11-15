Tuwai's Barbarians out of Marist Cup race

Police White will play in the Cup final of the 44th Fiji Bitter Marist 7s after beating FDS Barbarian Brothers 12-10 in the semifinal.

It was an evenly matched contest with both teams throwing everything at each other.

However, it was Fiji 7s squad member and Police speedster Rusiate Matai who outran Jiuta Wainiqolo for a converted try.

Suva flanker Taniela Sadrugu made a clean break for the Babas side moments later before releasing Kaminieli Rasaku for their first try which was not converted.

Police White was leading 7-5 at halftime.

The Police side made a technical change in the second spell with Sakeo Railoa replacing Samisoni Viriviri and it paid off with Railoa scoring the second try for a 12-5 lead.

Rasaku scored his second try for FDS Barbarian Brothers as they trail 10-12 and Police hung on to win.