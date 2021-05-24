Tuwai's Barbarians falls in first game

Dual Olympic gold medalist Jerry Tuwai and his star studded Heart International Barbarians went down 12-17 to Daveta in its first match at the Fun Flavour Super 7s Series leg one at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

The Barbarians had the services of national reps Manueli Maisamoa, Kaminieli Rasaku along with 2016 Olympians Semi Kunatani and Vatemo Ravouvou.

Indiscipline cost Barbarians the match as they played with five men at the start of the second half.

Rasaku and Maisamoa ran in tries for Barbarians while Daveta scored three including one from former national rep Panapasa Qeruqeru.

In another match Tabadamu defeated Wadigi Salvo 26-5.

You can watch all the action LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC Sports channel.