Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Health Ministry receives Pfizer vaccine|COVID death toll continues to rise|Health Ministry receives wash kits from UNICEF|Fiji receives latest batch of Pfizer vaccine|Kumar disappointed over non-adherence of COVID-safe measures|Sourcing pediatric dose of Pfizer is difficult: PS|Three more succumb to COVID-19|Vaccines not a silver bullet to fight COVID: PS|Adhering to COVID safe measures saves lives|Seven more COVID deaths and 44 new cases|PS Health urges eligible Fijians to get vaccinated|Worst is over: Doctor Fong|It will take time to reduce COVID consequences|Regular reviews will continue: MoH|Over 68, 000 Fijians receive booster dose|Death among fully vaccinated adults low|Newborn succumbs to COVID|Penalties designed to eliminate community transmission|Vulnerable group urged to seek medical attention|High risk of new variants|Challenges faced in establishing cause of COVID deaths|NCDs causing COVID complications|4-month-old baby dies from COVID|Regular talks on COVID-safe measures continue|Vulnerable Fijians default on medical checkups concerning|
Full Coverage

Rugby

Tuwai's Barbarians falls in first game

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
February 4, 2022 10:24 am

Dual Olympic gold medalist Jerry Tuwai and his star studded Heart International Barbarians went down 12-17 to Daveta in its first match at the Fun Flavour Super 7s Series leg one at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

The Barbarians had the services of national reps Manueli Maisamoa, Kaminieli Rasaku along with 2016 Olympians Semi Kunatani and Vatemo Ravouvou.

Indiscipline cost Barbarians the match as they played with five men at the start of the second half.

Article continues after advertisement

Rasaku and Maisamoa ran in tries for Barbarians while Daveta scored three including one from former national rep Panapasa Qeruqeru.
In another match Tabadamu defeated Wadigi Salvo 26-5.

You can watch all the action LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC Sports channel.

 

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.