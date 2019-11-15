Tuwai's Babas struggle against new Ratu Filise side

A young and new Ratu Filise side could have created a major upset at the 44th Fiji Bitter Marist 7s but they were denied in extra time by Jerry Tuwai’s FDS Barbarians 19-14.

Most of the seasoned Ratu Filise players are now playing for Wardens Gold which is why they have a new-look team in this tournament.

The game ended in a 14-all draw before one of the finds if the tournament Kitione Salawa scored the winning try.

Article continues after advertisement

The spirited Ratu Filise side was not intimidated by the star-studded side led by Jerry Jerry Tuwai, with the likes of Pio Tuwai, Jiuta Wainiqolo and Suva flanker Taniela Sadrugu featuring for the Babas.

However, Tuwai’s experience and guidance were instrumental in the win.